Venezuelan politician, Carlos Valero, has thanked the Trinidad and Tobago authorities for rescuing the 19 Venezuelan girls during a crackdown of a major drug and prostitution ring earlier this week.

Valero, who is a member of the Foreign Policy Commission of the National Assembly, said this is one of the most serious cases recorded of Venezuelan migrants in Trinidad and Tobago, and thanked local authorities for taking action.

Refugees and asylum seekers continue to beg the T&T Government to assist in protecting them due to the absence of refugee laws.

They have complained that they are subjected to horrific abuses at the hands of private and public officials.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Cabinet will discuss a registry for the identification of refugees and asylum seekers, as well as protections and the provision of education for their children.