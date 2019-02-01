A plea is being made for the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to put more structures in place to help Venezuelan nationals who are coming to our shores seeking refuge from the social unrest that is taking place in their country.

Angel Jesus Mejias Ledezma tells News Power that persons from his country who seek refuge here want desperately to be treated as normal people.

They want to be able to work and make an honest living here.

He said that while he understands that there are some who may come here with other intentions; the majority simply want a chance at a normal life.

He also suggested that permits be awarded to those qualify.