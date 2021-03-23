Venezuelans Among 4 Held with Gun and Ammo in Police Pull Over.

Four persons, among them two Venezuelans, are assisting police with their investigations into the seizure of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition on Monday night.

The group was held during an Operation Night Vision exercise executed by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the vicinity of Aranguez.

Officers stopped a vehicle with four occupants and executed a search. During the search, the officers discovered one pistol and seven rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

All occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigations are ongoing