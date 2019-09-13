Reports today that a Venezuelan national was gunned down in Point Fortin on Thursday night. Dead is Daniel Vasquez. He was reportedly shot multiple times while standing at a food cart at Wickham Street along the Guapo/Cap De Ville Main Road.

News Power Digital understands that the attack took place at around 9pm and was perpetrated by another Venezuelan national. Eyewitnesses say Vasquez had sat down to consume a hot dog when he was approached and shot multiple times.

The assailant subsequently ran off, escaping along School Road.

Anyone with information on this and any other crime is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.