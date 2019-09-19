There are reports today that thousands of Venezuelans are yet to receive their registration cards some three months after the registration process ended.

The situation means that those Venezuelans who are registered cannot legally obtain jobs while they are in the country.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning Activist Yesenia Gonzales revealed that the situation is a source of frustration for those who are already registered and are awaiting the registration cards, this as they cope with life in a strange land.

She said this isn’t the only issue facing Venezuelans in T&T.

She claimed that those Venezuelans who did not get the opportunity to register are also suffering.