Venezuelan authorities say they are putting down a small coup attempt after opposition leader Juan Guaidó announced he was in the “final phase” of ending President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.

He appeared in a video with uniformed men, saying he had military support.

The military has generally supported Mr. Maduro in the stand-off with Mr Guaidó.

However, Mr Guaidó, who declared himself interim president in January, called for more members of the military to help him end Mr. Maduro’s “usurpation” of power.

The BBC is following the story and gives us more details in this report.