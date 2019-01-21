Veteran mas man Roland St George has passed away.

St George, 72, is said to have died on Saturday night after ailing for some time.

Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston “Gypsy” Peters offered condolences on behalf of the NCC to St George’s family and the mas fraternity on his passing.

Peters said while St George’s death came as no surprise due to his illness, he was saddened by his passing.

The long-time masquerader and owner of D’Krewe who is best known for his expertly-crafted costumes participated in the King of Carnival competition for over 40 years, having won the title in 2012 and 2015.