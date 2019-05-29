Acting Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Clarence Rambharat, says the next course of action relating to violence at the Siparia West Secondary School will be determined followed the gathering of the facts, which will be obtained by the Education Minister and officials from the Ministry following today’s visit to the institution.

Mr. Rambharat gave the response in the Senate this afternoon.

He was asked by Independent Senator and Chief Executive Officer of Radio Vision Limited, Paul Richards, what immediate measures are being taken to address the violence between students and the consequent fear of the teachers in dealing with these students.

Mr. Rambharat was also asked what immediate measures are being used to address the allegations of sexual abuse by a male teacher at the Siparia West Secondary School.