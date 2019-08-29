Former Director of the Strategic Services Agency, Carlton Dennie is today responding to a video that surfaced on social media purporting to show him scaling the gates of the agency several years ago, to escape the compound.

The video was posted to the Facebook page of Power 102 FM’s, Rhoda Bharath.

It was accompanied by the caption “This is Carlton Dennie escaping the custody of officers back at his agency job.”

It added that “on this day in question, Dennie was meant to turn over his phone to the Agency, refused to do so and escaped by jumping a wall.”

In the video, a man is seen engaged in conversation with two other persons before walking toward a gate and attempting to climb over.

The man is seen to have two objects in his hand, one of which falls while he attempts to scale the gate.

Dennie confirmed to Guardian media that he was indeed the person in the video but said the narrative which accompanied the clip was not what happened.

He claimed that after being served with a letter of dismissal back then, officials refused to open the gate to let him out and he had to take alternative action.

“So I was standing there for 20 minutes, half an hour and the two officers in the video suggested that I climb over and I did,” Dennie added.

He denied fleeing after interfering with security apparatus and said the item in his hand was his personal phone but he couldn’t recall what the other object was.

Dennie admitted that there was indeed some contention over his personal phone at the time and admitted to not handing it over.

He explained that The SSA was paying for the service but the phone was his personal property and did not belong to them.

Mr. Dennie is expected to hold a press conference todayat 1 PM to respond to information regarding his HR file while at the SSA, which was released by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.