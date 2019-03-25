The Ministry of Education is clarifying reports on a video depicting a young boy singing and holding a firearm that is being shared widely on Social Media.

A release from the Ministry has informed that it has investigated the matter and found that the video in question is over a year old and has been treated with by the necessary authorities both at the school and with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

The release said that the Ministry immediately investigated the matter when it first appeared and notes that the video was not filmed on any school compound.

The student in the video is currently under the supervision of the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry and the relevant Guidance Officers and School Social Workers have been assigned to assist the student.

Understanding that though the video is old it can still be a cause for concern for students, teachers and parents of the school the student attends, the Ministry disclosed that security protocol has been enhanced at the school and the TTPS will be making intermittent checks to ensure that the school population remains at ease.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia also thanked members of the public who were judicious in their actions and brought the video to the attention of the Ministry without spreading it further