National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says all systems are being fine-tuned to facilitate the new arrangement where Venezuelans will now be required to apply for a visa to enter Trinidad and Tobago legally.

Minister Young was questioned by Opposition Senate Wade Mark who wanted to know in light of the introduction of a visa regime for visitors from Venezuela, can he inform the Senate whether additional resources will be provided to the Embassy in Venezuela to process applications?

Minister Young said at another time he will be in a better position to give details relating to the administrative costs attached to the application process.