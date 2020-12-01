‘Visit Trinidad’ Tourism Website launched

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell along with Chairman of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Howard Chin-Lee and many key stakeholders, today launched ‘Destination Trinidad’ website.

Minster Mitchell said domestic tourism with the country’s borders being closed is the first step to kick starting the country’s tourism sector and its stakeholders.

Minister Mitchell during the launch of the website this morning at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, said the Ministry is in the process of rolling out very comprehensive hygiene standards for all our stakeholders in the sector.

He said they will continue to place emphasis on domestic tourism in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the closure of T&T’s borders.

Minister Mitchell said “Trinidad and Tobago – is our newest and most exotic destination.”

The launch of the ‘Visit Trinidad website “will now become one of the most valuable tools and one of the first marketing tools and one of the first touch points in the customer journey when making that decision to travel.”

Citizens and tourists/travellers visiting this website, will encounter trustworthy and practical information designed to inspire and capture their hearts and minds.

This website is designed to be the window to the beautiful island of Trinidad and its fun loving people and provide the first Brand Experience that focuses on the niches of Business Tourism, Event Tourism, Sport Tourism and Eco Tourism.