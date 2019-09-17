Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are appalled by recent circulation of audio, which is alleged to be the voice of a Primary School teacher, bearing down negatively on students in her care. The audio recordings began circulating on social media on Sunday night. On Tuesday morning, recordings of a group chat among parents of the students of the class, surfaced. Those recordings hear of plans by parents to act on the matter. One parent argued that she has been working two jobs, to satisfy the needs of her daughter and would not allow the behavior of the teacher in question, to negate from her efforts to raise her child well.

There is now public outcry in light of the situation, this as parents are questioning the psychological state of teachers in the system. The teacher in question, said to be a Standard 5 teacher, is heard expressing outrage and disgust not only against the pupils, but even their parents. In one audio recording she is heard telling the children, “I can’t find the words to say how much I hate you all,” this before she started applying corporal punishment against the students. She proceeded to tell the children to tell their parents to have them removed from her class, because she would “kill” them.

The Ministry of Education’s National School Code of Conduct lists a number of regulations for teachers to follow when it comes to carrying out their duty in a professional manner. We’ve listed them below:

A teacher’s conduct shall at all times be such as would not bring the Teaching Service into disrepute.The teacher is responsible for:

Being regular in attendance, punctual and prepared to perform his/her teaching duties. Treating each student with dignity and respect. Creating a healthy, nurturing and safe environment for students in his/her charge. Consistently fostering and modelling school expectations, guidelines, rules and regulations. Reviewing with students the school expectations, guidelines, rules and regulations.

Establishing and maintaining a culture of appropriate behaviour conducive to effective learning in the classroom. Recognising and rewarding appropriate behaviour and performance of students and providing feedback to all students and parents. Reporting promptly to appropriate school authorities continuing student misbehaviour and reporting immediately any misbehaviour that will or may result in suspension or expulsion. Reporting promptly any suspected child abuse or situation of neglect in accordance with the Children Act Chap 46:01 the Children’s Authority Act Chap 46:10 and the Sexual Offences Act Chap 11:28. Adhering to the dress code as outlined in this document.

To read more on the Ministry of Education’s National School Code of Conduct, CLICK HERE.