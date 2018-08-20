W Connection Thrash Rivals, Central FC in First Couva Clasico Pro League Match.

Marcus Joseph scored his second hat-trick of the season as W Connection thrashed bitter rivals Central FC 6-1 in the first Couva Clasico of the 2018 T

Marcus Joseph scored his second hat-trick of the season as W Connection thrashed bitter rivals Central FC 6-1 in the first Couva Clasico of the 2018 TT Pro League season on Saturday

Meanwhile…North East Stars and Defence Force FC battled to a 1-1 draw in the second game of a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

In south Trinidad…Club Sando beat Point Fortin Civic 1-0 at the Mahaica Oval…while San Juan Jabloteh beat Police FC 2-1, at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

