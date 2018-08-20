Interact with our

W Connection Thrash Rivals, Central FC in First Couva Clasico Pro League Match.

0

Marcus Joseph scored his second hat-trick of the season as W Connection thrashed bitter rivals Central FC 6-1 in the first Couva Clasico of the 2018 TT Pro League season on Saturday

Meanwhile…North East Stars and Defence Force FC battled to a 1-1 draw in the second game of a double header at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

In south Trinidad…Club Sando beat Point Fortin Civic 1-0 at the Mahaica Oval…while San Juan Jabloteh beat Police FC 2-1, at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Football World Cup qualifying looks Trinidad and Tobago straight in the face
Prime Minister puts focus on TT's Women's World Cup qualifier and with advice to national football association too

