Trinidad and Tobago continues to analyze yesterday’s announcement by the Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, that the Petrotrin Refinery has been sold to the OWTU. One economist and former Minister in the Ministry of Finance says he believes the move was politically motivated.

In an Exclusive interview with CEO of Power102FM, Senator Paul Richards, Mariano Browne suggested that the sale of the state-owned refinery to the union was a political decision made in an attempt to gain the favour of retrenched employees of the now defunct oil company.

During the interview, Mr. Browne questioned the bidding, specifically what the others bids may have looked like, saying it all seemed a bit complicated in his view.

Petrotrin has been sold to the OWTU for $700 million USD.