The Water and Sewerage Authority is today advising customers served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that there will be a partial shutdown of the facility from 12:00 Noon, today.

WASA’s Acting CEO Allan Poon King says that this is in order to facilitate work to be done.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning he said that it has become necessary to carry out emergency maintenance works at the Plant, as well as on a defective valve at the site of the new Curepe interchange.

The disruption in service will impact customers in areas of Central and South West.

He said that the work is due to start at 12 noon today and continue into tomorrow.