WASA and T&TEC Jobs Safe, Says Prime Minister As Opposition Member Probes Government’s Agenda.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says government is not planning to cut jobs at the Water and Sewage Authority and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission at this time.

He gave the update while responding to a question posed to him by Member of Tabaquite, Dr. Suruj Rambachan in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

The Opposition MP asked, given the admission by the Minister of Public Utilities that WASA’s workforce is much larger than required, does the Government intend to reduce employment levels at WASA and T&TEC.

Dr. Rowley was also asked by Dr Rambachan to indicate whether the Government intends to increase water rates, given the sizable subsidies granted to WASA averaging $2 billion per year.

