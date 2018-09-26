Interact with our

WASA and T&TEC Jobs Safe, Says Prime Minister As Opposition Member Probes Government’s Agenda.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says government is not planning to cut jobs at the Water and Sewage Authority and the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission at this time.

He gave the update while responding to a question posed to him by Member of Tabaquite, Dr. Suruj Rambachan in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

The Opposition MP asked, given  the admission  by  the Minister  of  Public Utilities  that WASA’s  workforce is  much  larger than  required,  does the Government intend to reduce employment levels at WASA and T&TEC.

Dr. Rowley was also asked by Dr Rambachan to indicate whether the Government intends to increase  water rates, given the  sizable subsidies  granted  to WASA  averaging  $2 billion  per  year.

