The Point Lisas Desalination Plant will be shut down for planned maintenance works from Monday 30th September to Wednesday16th October 2019.

Speaking at a news joint news briefing Thursday , Desalcott’s General Manager, John Thompson said the move will mostly impact the pipe borne water supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.

Desalcott provides 40 million gallons of water daily to the Water and Sewage Authority, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.

Acting Chief Executive Officer at the Water and Sewage Authority, Allan Poon-King also revealed the different areas that will be impacted by the shutdown.

He said there are plans to aid customers who will be affected by the shutdown of the Pt Lisas Desalination Plant, however during an interview on the Power Breakfast show on Friday, the WASA spokesman said there will be shortfalls.

He said that based on the shortfalls there will be an increase in the number of WASA trucks made available to the affected residents.

He said there were discussions with DESALCOTT on the best time to carry out work on the plant.