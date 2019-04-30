Resident of Cumuto Road, Barrackpore, Baldath Bhookal, says many residents of the community have been without a regular pipe borne water supply for the past three weeks.

He highlighted the seriousness of the situation while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Bhookal noted that the issue has also been raised with officials at the Water and Sewage Authority and he is hoping that the problem is addressed soon.

Meanwhile, some callers to the programme gave their take on situation.