The Water and Sewerage Authority is warning members of the public to be mindful of people impersonating the authority, by providing fraudulent cheques.

In a statement on Thursday, WASA said it has received information of people approaching vendors or contractors engaged by the company, with promises to provide cheque payments for outstanding invoices.

WASA said these payments would reportedly be done via disbursement from a commission to the individual presenting the cheque to the vendor or contractor. However, WASA said in these instances, the cheques have been fraudulent.

The authority is, therefore, warning the public about these unlawful activities and is further advising of the approved process for receipt and collection of cheques as follows:

All cheques for payment by the Authority are to be collected at the Cheque Payments/Paymaster Department at the Authority’s Head Office, Farm Road, St Joseph. The Authority does NOT deliver cheques to Vendors/Contractors. Vendors/Contractors are required to present proper authorization and identification at the Authority’s Cheque Payments/Paymaster Department in order to receive their cheque payment for goods and/or services provided. All queries or concerns about invoices should be lodged at the Purchasing Department.