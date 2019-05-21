Chairman of UMMAH T&T Muslim Lobby Group Imam Rasheed Karim has responded to strident calls from members of the agricultural community to form a coalition against measures taken by the Water and Sewerage Authority to seize water pumps used by farmers to irrigate their crops.

Speaking with News Power Now on Monday, Imam Karim said farmers are calling on WASA and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to re-think the planning when building reservoirs, which he insists can be used for the farming industry.

When asked if the farmers will discontinue taking water from WASA’s reserve, Karim admitted to irrigating from the well during the course of the night.

Imam Karim accused WASA of intimidating farmers; he has thus mobilized the community to sensitize the population on the great harm that is being inflicted on the agricultural sector.