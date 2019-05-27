The Water and Sewerage Authority is assuring the public that it is on course to complete work being carried out on the Beetham Highway on schedule.

The Authority had earlier advised the public of a delay in the completion of works to relocate two transmission mains along the Beetham Highway, between the Lighthouse and Abattoir Road (in the vicinity of the PTSC compound).

It said that though the substantive work on the two transmission main has been completed, final civil work is ongoing and is to be completed.

Speaking with News Power on Monday morning, WASA CEO Allan Poon King revealed that for the first time since the work began WASA will finish at the revised time of 2PM.

Reports reaching our newsroom say that several schools in the Port of Spain area released students early.

These include Holy Name Prep, Fatima Collage and Mucurapo Secondary School.

However, both WASA and the Education Ministry have said that they are unaware why students were dismissed from several schools today.

In fact Mr Poon King told our newsroom that that WASA has been working assiduously to provide water to affected schools.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis told News Power that he is also confused by the decision.

He said that he would be conducting investigations as to why this has occurred especially in light of the fact that the institutions should be equipped with tanks that would provide water in instances like these.

He said, however, that those students doing exams today were not affected.