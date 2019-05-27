The Water and Sewerage Authority advises customers in parts of North East Trinidad, served by the North Oropouche Water Treatment Plant that there will be an interruption in their pipe borne water supply, from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28th to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 29th.

The Authority says this has become necessary, in order to facilitate emergency repair works to two leaks along the 42-inch transmission main, in the vicinity of Daniel Trace, Valencia.

Areas to be affected include:

Sangre Grande (Town)

Sangre Chiquito

Manzanilla

Coalmine

Guaico/Guaico Tamana

Malabar Phases 1, 3 & 4

Tumpuna Road

San Rafael

Brazil

La Horquetta

Carapo/O’Meara Road

Signature Park/Mausica Road

Maloney Gardens

Five Rivers

Oropune Gardens

Millennium Park

Sunrise Park

Golden Grove Road

Customers are advised that following the resumption of operations of the plant, it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas.

A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and educational institutions.

For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.