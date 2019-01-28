The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers and the general public that effective midnight tonight and until further notice, the use of hosepipes and any similar apparatus for the purpose of, among other things watering private gardens and/or washing private motor cars, will be prohibited in accordance with the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago.

Customers and the general public are further notified that, under the Act, the Authority has the responsibility for administering the supply of water and promoting the conservation and proper use of water resources.

In particular, the Act provides:

 Upon giving notice to the public, the Authority may prohibit or restrict the use of its water supplied through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of watering gardens or washing motor vehicles. This includes the use of sprinklers, pressure washers, as well as decorative fountains, waterfalls and other outdoor artistic features that utilize water.

 The Act places responsibility on the owner/occupier of any premises to maintain and keep any water fittings in good condition so that the water supplied to those premises will not be wasted.

 The prohibition of any owner or occupier of any premises supplied with water by the Authority, to supply or permit another person to take any of that water for use in other premises.

 The prohibition of any person from taking, using or diverting water from a reservoir, water course, conduit, pipe or other apparatus belonging to the Authority.

 The prohibition of any person from willfully or negligently operating or otherwise interfering with any valve or other apparatus belonging to and utilized by the Authority for supplying water.

And…

 The prohibition of any person from attaching any pipe or apparatus or making any alteration to any pipe belonging to the Authority.

The Authority also advised the general public that upon the production of authenticated documents, authorized officers of the Authority have the general power to enter any premises supplied with water at all reasonable hours in order to examine if there is any waste or misuse of such water.

Any person who breaches this prohibition is liable to a fine upon summary conviction.

There will be increased patrols by the Authority to ensure compliance with this ban.