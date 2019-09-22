The Water and Sewerage Authority says heavy rainfall associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Karen has impacted operations at some of its water treatment facilities in Tobago.
The utility explains that operations at several Water Treatment Plants throughout Tobago have been stopped due to issues such as turbid river conditions, siltation and power failures.
The water production facilities affected include:
- Charlotteville Intake
- Courland WTP
- Highlands Road WTP
- Hillsborough West WTP
- Richmond WTP
- King’s Bay WTP
- Belmont & Diamond Wells
Some of the areas affected include as a result are:
- Crown Point
- Canaan
- Bethesda
- Pleasant Prospect
- Goodwood to Charlotteville
- Highlands Road
- Bacolet
- John Dial
- Pumpmill
- Darrel Spring
- Hope
- Government House Road
- Calder Hall
- Friendsfield
- Bagatelle
- Belmont Farm Road.
WASA says the affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions normalise at the various locations. It adds that in light of this situation, customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours after restart of the facilities for the restoration of their scheduled pipe borne water supply.