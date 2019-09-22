The Water and Sewerage Authority says heavy rainfall associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Karen has impacted operations at some of its water treatment facilities in Tobago.

The utility explains that operations at several Water Treatment Plants throughout Tobago have been stopped due to issues such as turbid river conditions, siltation and power failures.

The water production facilities affected include:

Charlotteville Intake

Courland WTP

Highlands Road WTP

Hillsborough West WTP

Richmond WTP

King’s Bay WTP

Belmont & Diamond Wells

Some of the areas affected include as a result are:

Crown Point

Canaan

Bethesda

Pleasant Prospect

Goodwood to Charlotteville

Highlands Road

Bacolet

John Dial

Pumpmill

Darrel Spring

Hope

Government House Road

Calder Hall

Friendsfield

Bagatelle

Belmont Farm Road.

WASA says the affected facilities are expected to return to service when conditions normalise at the various locations. It adds that in light of this situation, customers are advised to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours after restart of the facilities for the restoration of their scheduled pipe borne water supply.