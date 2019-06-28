Two bags of marijuana and a quantity of ammunition have reportedly been confiscated by police from WASA’s Tacarigua regional office. Officers are said to have acted on a tip off, locking down the office and subsequently making the bust.

There have since been no arrests.

The illegal narcotics, together with the ammunition, were reportedly found hidden at the bottom of a mango tree.

In June 2016, a similar bust was made at WASA’s St. Clair station. Three suspects were arrested by police in connection with the discovery of 250 grams of marijuana and gun and several rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are now underway into the most recent incident today.