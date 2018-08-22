Interact with our

WASA, T&TEC Come In For High Praise From Public Utilities Minister.

0

First responders at WASA and T&TEC are this morning coming in for high praise from Minister Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. Speaking on the P

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show this morning commended their quick response yesterday.

He stated that there were a number of challenges yesterday with communications after the earthquake.

He said that the issues were compounded by the length of time it took the responders to get to the sites.

