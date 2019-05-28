The Water and Sewerage Authority advises customers in Port of Spain and environs, whose pipe borne water supply was affected by the relocation of two transmission mains along the Beetham Highway, in the vicinity of PTSC, that all works are completed and the system has been put back into service.

However, it will take up to 24 hours for the pipe borne water supply to normalize to some areas.

If customers experience discoloration in their pipe borne water supply, they can let the water run until it clears.

Motorists are advised that the East-bound Carriageway of the Beetham Highway, between the Lighthouse and Abattoir Road, has also been fully reopened to vehicular traffic.