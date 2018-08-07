Watchdog Group Wants Details from CoP. “What’s Your Crime Fighting Strategy?”

Rishi Maharaj the CEO of Watchdog group Disclosure Today is calling on National Security Minister, Stuart Young and incoming Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to tell the public what their strategy is in the fight against crime.

Speaking this morning on CNMG, Mr Maharaj suggested that given Mr. Young and Mr. Griffith’s personalities, backgrounds and responsibilities in their respective posts, the two can make an excellent pairing in the fight against crime.

Reiterating that there is no qualification for the post of National Security Minister, he explains that it would be worthwhile if the two new appointees along with the Prime Minister were to reveal their plans to the public.

