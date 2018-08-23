Watson Duke Accuses Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh of Lying.

Interact with our

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the hospitals are mostly functional following the earthquakes. He admitted however that some precautions w

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says the hospitals are mostly functional following the earthquakes.

He admitted however that some precautions were taken to ensure the safety of patients and employees.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, he reminded the public that many of the services offered by the Ministry of Health have been unaffected.

President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke, in his response, is accusing the Health Minister of being untruthful.

Mr. Duke claims that the Government is in possession of a report that was submitted by PAHO in 2009, which indicated that the building was unsafe.

He suggested that Minister Deyalsingh is now being reactive when he should have acted on the report upon assuming office.

 

