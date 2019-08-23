The People’s National Movement wants to sell the Public Servants. This is the comment coming from President of the PSA, Watson Duke.

He was responding to recent criticism by the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of those in the Public Service.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley recently said “many” of those employed in the Public Service “produce absolutely nothing when the day comes” but “make the most noise when the pay is late”.

Speaking in a televised interview this morning the PSA President accused the ruling administration of attempting to promote self-serving interests.

Similar sentiments on the issue were expressed yesterday by the President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organisations, Joseph Remy.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Remy suggested that what is required is action to correct weaknesses in the system.

Meanwhile, former President General of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers and current industrial relations consultant, Robert Giuseppialso weighed in on the matter.

He expressed concern that the present government system requires improvement to satisfy the descent work agenda of the International Labour Organization which it signed off on.

And Political Leader of the Congress of the People, Carolyn Seepersad Bachan, noted that initiatives to modernize the public service have not been moving forward fast enough.