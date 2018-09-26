Watson Duke Challenges The Galleons Passage To “Greater Race” In A Bid To Prove The Vessel Unfit.

Watson Duke is planning to race the Galleons Passage in a bid to prove that the boat is unfit for the sea bridge and was money badly spent.

He made the announcement at a press conference yesterday where he condemned the People’s National Movement Government for its handling of the sea bridge.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Wednesday, Mr Duke described the race as “the Greater Race”

The THA minority leader said that the people of Tobago have been suffering hardships for the last two years due to the unreliability of the sea bridge.

He went on to explain that the speed of the Galleon’s Passage was the real source of contention.

Duke said that even though the T&T Express and the T&T Spirit has the capability of reaching 40 plus knots the vessels do not travel at full speed.

He said that the Galeon’s Passage was no different.

