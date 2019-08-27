President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, was detained for questioning by police on Monday evening. The TTPS confirmed his detention.

The THA minority leader is said to have complained of feeling unwell and was subsequently taken to hospital. Police gave little details on the matter they described as “sensitive”, however a senior police official told one media house that Mr. Duke had been de­tained in an on­go­ing probe they start­ed over com­ments he made a few months ago. His office at the PSA building on Abercromby street had been searched yesterday afternoon, police leaving the building at around 4:30pm with a box witnesses said resembled a toolbox.

CNC3, in an online article recalled that in March, the Na­tion­al In­fra­struc­ture De­vel­op­ment Com­pa­ny called on Mr. Duke to apol­o­gise af­ter he ac­cused the Gov­ern­ment of at­tempt­ing to mur­der pas­sen­gers on board a wa­ter taxi, which caught fire while it was in ser­vice.

NID­CO viewed Duke’s state­ment as defam­a­to­ry, reck­less and ma­li­cious.

In May, Mr. Duke al­so got in­to hot wa­ter with the PNM’s To­ba­go Coun­cil af­ter he post­ed a video state­ment call­ing on Chief Sec­re­tary Kelvin Charles to re­sign over the mur­ders of busi­ness­man John Mills and his wife Eu­lyn John.

The coun­cil called on Duke to apol­o­gise to the fam­i­ly of the de­ceased cou­ple, who were friends of the Prime Minister.