President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, was detained for questioning by police on Monday evening. The TTPS confirmed his detention.
The THA minority leader is said to have complained of feeling unwell and was subsequently taken to hospital. Police gave little details on the matter they described as “sensitive”, however a senior police official told one media house that Mr. Duke had been detained in an ongoing probe they started over comments he made a few months ago. His office at the PSA building on Abercromby street had been searched yesterday afternoon, police leaving the building at around 4:30pm with a box witnesses said resembled a toolbox.
CNC3, in an online article recalled that in March, the National Infrastructure Development Company called on Mr. Duke to apologise after he accused the Government of attempting to murder passengers on board a water taxi, which caught fire while it was in service.
NIDCO viewed Duke’s statement as defamatory, reckless and malicious.
In May, Mr. Duke also got into hot water with the PNM’s Tobago Council after he posted a video statement calling on Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles to resign over the murders of businessman John Mills and his wife Eulyn John.
The council called on Duke to apologise to the family of the deceased couple, who were friends of the Prime Minister.