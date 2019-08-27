Public Services Association President, Watson Duke was today warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex following his arrest yesterday.

This was confirmed by the President of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget, who will be visiting Mr. Duke at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Mr. Roget said he planned to speak with the media in front of the gates at the hospital at 1PM.

Former Public Services Association General Secretary and current activist, Oral Saunders has also confirmed that PSA President Watson Duke remains under police guard.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr. Saunders said the situation is worrisome and the PSA has not been informed as to exactly why Mr. Duke is being held.

Mr. Duke was held a few hours after Spe­cial Branch of­fi­cers searched the PSA’s Aber­crom­by Street, Port-of-Spain head­quar­ters.

At the time of the search, Mr. Duke was out conducting union business but was held upon his return to office.

The TTPS added in a statement last evening that investigations are continuing.

Reports say Mr. Duke was de­tained in an on­go­ing probe over com­ments he made several months ago.

Mr. Saunders confirmed that Mr. Duke has spoken with his lawyers.

The Former PSA General Secretary meanwhile added that the PSA is prepared for its detractors to use Mr. Duke’s arrest for political gain.