President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke says due process should take its course, following news that the Chief Executive Officer at the Water and Sewage Authority has been sent on twelve days vacation leave as a probe is being carried out at the Authority.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102fm, Mr. Duke explained that he is familiar with the CEO and knows him to be a man of principle, but added that natural justice should be allowed to have its way.

Mr. Duke warned that the union will resist any move to have mass retrenchment at WASA.