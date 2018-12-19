President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke says he understands that there is an issue with workers’ salaries at the Water And Sewage Authority.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr Duke revealed that workers were expecting to be paid on Wednesday but so far that has not happened.

However, he says that he understands that the situation will be rectified and workers will be paid by Thursday.

Mr Duke added that he hopes that the management issues responsible for the delay is dealt with as expected.