Workers of the Judiciary, led by President of the Public Services Association Watson Duke, staged a protest on the steps of the Hall of Justice in Port-of- Spain this afternoon.

Mr. Duke claims that plans by the government are afoot to restructure the judicial system, which could see an estimated six hundred workers sent home by September 1st.

Addressing the media and those gathered, Mr. Duke said the PSA intends to put up a fight against the proposed legislation. He also made a call for the workers to stay away from work on Monday for what he dubbed a “justice holiday”.