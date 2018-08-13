Watson Duke Says PM Rowley Has A Lot of Respect for Him, Unlike Roget.

PSA President Watson Duke today responded to the Prime Minister’s comments made yesterday, saying it is obvious that Dr. Rowley understands the immense power that he has.

Speaking on Monday on CNC3, Mr. Duke said it is easy to deduce that the Prime Minister has great respect for the office of the President of the PSA … “as he should”.

He said this stands in stark contrast to the Prime Minister’s view of Union Leader Ancel Roget.

The Prime Minister has reiterated that there has been no mass retrenchment because the Government has been trying its best to maintain public servants.

However he said that it is costing the Government some $1 billion to maintain them.

Watson Duke believes that this is money well spent.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

