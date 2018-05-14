Watson Duke Steps in For Retrenched UTT Workers.

The National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) is coming out in support of the fired UTT employees.

In a statement, NATUC reiterated its view that austerity measures, wage cuts and putting workers on the bread line is a doomed economic solution.

It continued to argue that only job and wage lead growth that can propel our economy out of this current economic situation.

NATUC President, Watson Duke is calling for the Government to halt its dismissal of workers at state owned companies and make use the National Tripartite Advisory Council to determine the way forward.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

