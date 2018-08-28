Watson Duke Wants Group Life Insurance for Public Servants Following 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake.

President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, says he is yet to get written confirmation from several Permanent Secretaries concerning the safety of buildings in Port- of- Spain following last week’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

Speaking at a news briefing at the union’s headquarters on Monday, Mr. Duke expressed concern with the safety of three buildings in particular which house public servants.

The trade unionist also called on the state to consider group life insurance for civil servants in the country.

