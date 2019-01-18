Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke is says he has no problem taking the blame for the withdrawal of Sandals from Tobago project.

He made the statement in response to comments attributed to THA Chief Secretary, Kelvin Charles.

Mr Charles is said to have blamed Mr Duke for the bad press which the hotel chain said has forced it to pull out of the Sandals Tobago project.

Mr Duke suggested that he will take responsibility as it means he has Tobago’s best interest at heart.

He also accused Mr Charles of being weak saying that unlike the THA leader, he is simply championing the cause of Tobago.