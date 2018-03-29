Watson Duke’s Comments Malicious, Says NIDCO.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NIDCO) and the Water Taxi Service (WTS) are refuting comments made by Watson Duke on Wednesday.

A release sent by Duke delivered remarks regarding the incident which took place aboard the HSC Trini Flash on its return from Scarborough, Tobago. In it, Mr. Duke suggested that the Government attempted to “murder” several persons who were using the Water Taxi.

Nidco said that the statement is a completely false, calling it a malicious allegation made against the Government with serious legal ramifications.

NIDCO reiterated that at the time of the incident the professionally trained crew members on-board the vessel followed all safety protocols.

It added that the rescue process was conducted successfully in thirty-eight (38) minutes without injury to passengers despite adverse sea conditions.

NIDCO added that over the last twelve (12) months a total of 32 sailings have been undertaken, all without incident and this is the first time since inception of its operations in December 2008, that there has been a fire on-board any of the Water Taxis.

NIDCO added that it remains committed to the provision of a reliable alternative mode of national transport.

