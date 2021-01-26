Watson Duke’s PDP Ties With PNM in THA Elections.

The ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) yesterday lost significant ground in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) polls and has also lost one seat in the Trinidad by-elections.

The PNM lost a number of seats to the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and tied with the Watson Duke led party for control of the THA.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, who was in Tobago last night, didn’t address supporters or the media.

Instead, Tobago PNM Council leader Tracey Davidson-Celestine, speaking at 10.10 pm, announced the outcome of yesterday’s elections.

Speaking with reporters at the PNM Tobago Council Head Office in Scarborough Monday evening, the successful PNM candidate for Lambeau/Signal Hill said she is surprised by the showing of the PDP at the poll.

The PNM’s Tobago Council Leader also gave some insight into how the party will treat with this development moving forward.