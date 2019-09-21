Despite the Met office’s warning that rainfall is imminent on Sunday into Monday, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder is being reported around the country, this afternoon.

The Met Office has raised the weather alert from Yellow to Orange, indicating that periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms are likely. It says heavy/intense downpours are expected to result in street/flash flooding and gusty winds in excess of 65 km/hr can be expected.

The Met Office further warns that the risk of landslides/landslips is very high in areas so prone and sea conditions are also likely to become occasionally rough.

The weather centre advises that adequate preparations should be made to safeguard life and property.

“If you live in areas that are susceptible to flooding, especially areas along the main river courses and tributaries, please be prepared. Create a safety plan in case of emergency. Monitor updates from the OFFICIAL WEATHER SOURCE, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) at www.metoffice.gov.tt. For additional information on instructions, visit www.odpm.gov.tt” – TTMET SERVICE