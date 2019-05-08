After two days of deliberations the Whistle Blower Protection Bill 2018 was not passed in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which seeks to give citizens the opportunity to expose wrong doings, which may occur in the public or private sector, needed a three fifths majority in order to be passed in the parliament on Monday night.

However, during the vote on the bill, after the committee stage, the Opposition failed to support the legislation.

The bill got the support of 22 Government Members of Parliament, while sixteen Opposition MPs voted against.