Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal which was featured in a recent Netflix documentary The Great Hack, has agreed to provide evidence on the company’s involvement in Trinidad under the People’s Partnership administration.

The Attorney General was speaking at the post-Cabinet media conference at the Diplomatic Centre yesterday.

However, the Opposition has maintained that it never employed the services of the firm.

Former Campaign Manager for the then People’s Partnership Government, Rodney Charles, speaking at a United National Congress media conference this morning, said that he knew nothing about Cambridge Analytica.