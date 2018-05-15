Why Cut UTT Staff When Economy is Turning Around? UNC Member Questions Government.

Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh is questioning the government as to why staff at the University of Trinidad and Tobago are being dismissed when the country’s economy is turning around, revenue collection is up and the energy sector is booming.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Mr Indarsingh also asked if UTT will be terminating another two hundred plus employees in the coming months.

Also speaking on the programme, former Tertiary Education Minister, Fazal Karim, said there are more questions for the Education Minister relating to whether the relevant ground work was done before the move was taken.

