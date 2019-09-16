Turmeric, or saffron as we refer to it in Trinidad and Tobago and other parts of the Caribbean, is proving to be an essential spice in treating with a number of health issues. From Arthritis to cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s, the spice used by Indians for many, many centuries, can be life changing according to health experts.

Scientists have confirmed that Tumeric contains compounds with medicinal properties. These compounds are called curcuminoids, the most important of which is curcumin.Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant. However, the curcumin content of turmeric is only about 3%, by weight.

INFLAMMATION AND TUMERIC

Inflammation is incredibly important. It helps your body fight foreign invaders and also has a role in repairing damage. Without inflammation, pathogens like bacteria could easily take over your body and kill you. Although acute, short-term inflammation is beneficial, it can become a major problem when it becomes chronic and inappropriately attacks your body’s own tissues.

Scientists now believe that chronic, low-level inflammation plays a major role in almost every chronic, Western disease. This includes heart disease, cancer, metabolic syndrome, Alzheimer’s and various degenerative conditions.

Therefore, anything that can help fight chronic inflammation is of potential importance in preventing and even treating these diseases. Curcumin is strongly anti-inflammatory. In fact, it’s so powerful that it matches the effectiveness of some anti-inflammatory drugs, without the side effects.

EFFECTS ON THE HEART

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the world. Researchers say heart disease is incredibly complicated and various things contribute to it.

Scientists now say Curcumin found in Tumeric may help reverse many steps in the heart disease process.

Perhaps the main benefit of curcumin when it comes to heart disease is improving the function of the endothelium, which is the lining of your blood vessels.

It’s well known that endothelial dysfunction is a major driver of heart disease and involves an inability of your endothelium to regulate blood pressure, blood clotting and various other factors.

These are just two of several health conditions that can be altered significantly by the use of Curcumin which is found in Saffron/ Tumeric. For more information, CLICK HERE.