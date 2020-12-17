Wife charged with stabbing common-law-husband

A 33-year-old woman was granted $60,000 bail with a surety when she appeared in court charged with maliciously wounding her common-law husband. The case against MANDY PHILLIP, of Jaggan Village, Saddle Road, Santa Cruz, has been postponed to January 11, 2021.

Around 11:15 pm on Wednesday 9th December, 2020, the victim, aged 44, and the accused MANDY PHILLIP were at home when they had an argument. It was reported that the accused became annoyed and allegedly took a black handle knife and a silver nine-inch blade and stabbed her husband in his lower back causing blood to flow. The victim ran outside and called out to his mother who called the Emergency Health Services and the Police. PC Holder and WPC Johnson, of the Santa Cruz Police Station responded. On arrival they interviewed the victim, who also pointed out the accused. The accused was arrested and conveyed to the San Juan Police Station.

The victim was subsequently taken by Emergency Health Services to seek medical attention at the Port of Spain General Hospital where he received several stitches and was warded. He was released from the Port of Spain General Hospital on Friday 11th December, 2020. A medical certificate was obtained on his behalf from the Port of Spain General Hospital. The matter was referred to the Gender Based Violence Unit, North Eastern Division.

On Thursday 10th December, 2020, PC Walcott recorded a written statement from the victim at the Port of Spain General Hospital. The officers also recorded statements from other witnesses. A knife was recovered on the said scene. The victim was also referred to the TTPS Victim and Witness Support Unit.

On Saturday 12th December, 2020, PC Walcott continued further enquiries and formally charged the accused for malicious wounding. On Monday 14th December, 2020, MANDY PHILLIP appeared before the Port of Spain First Magistrates’ Court charged with malicious wounding via virtual conferencing.

Investigations were spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Inspector Lystra Bridglal, of the Gender Based Violence Unit.