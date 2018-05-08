A San Juan man, a 24-year -old Trinity woman and two others will appear in court today charged with a $34.7 Million drug haul. The TTPS, in a media statement issued, explained that the cocaine bust took place at the Piarco International Airport on Sunday, April 29th.
Woman Among 5 To Appear in Court Today Charged with Cocaine Trafficking in April.
